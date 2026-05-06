2 college students die after rash driving in Tiruchy

College students S Maheswara Dayal (19) and R Arul Muthu Kumaran, both residents from Puthu Theru in Musiri, were proceeding to Musiri on a two-wheeler at around 2 am on Wednesday.

When they were nearing the SB Matriculation School stop in Musiri, the duo lost control of the bike and fell. They sustained severe injuries. On information, Musiri police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the GH.