Wembley to Budapest: Starboy Saka weaves a fairytale

"It had to be someone very special and certainly he [Saka] is very special with me and the boys and everyone attached with this club," Arteta told Amazon Prime. "If it had to be someone scoring that goal, it probably had to be him."



Saka’s goal wasn’t spectacular, by any measure, it was the ‘biggest goal of his life’. His positioning was on point, sandwiching himself in between two Atletico defenders to break the offside trap, and be quick on the rebound to finish the move.



“Today has been a very special moment for me, for my family and for all Arsenal fans. Yes, I have been working on my movement, and I have been trying to read my teammates, Leo [Trossard] is someone I understand, sometimes it works, and thank you god, one of the most important goals of my career,” Saka told CBS Sports Golazo.

“I can’t describe it, just speaking to the boys, everyone congratulating, and I haven’t taken it all in, I have played a lot of finals, and hope this one goes better than the last few ones. It is a beautiful story, and I thank god everyday, it has been my dream for a kid in Hale End.”



It isn’t a story about just talent, it is a story about redemption, it is about one of Hale End’s brightest talents conquering one of the biggest stages in world football, after all the racism that he’s faced. That’s what makes Saka’s tale, a fairy tale.