Tamil Nadu: Over 20,000 seek RTE seats this year

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Matriculation Schools has received over 20,000 applications under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in schools across Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2026–27 so far. Parents can apply for seats online at rte.tnschools.gov.in until May 18.
As per the notification from the department, the number of seats (25% as per the RTE Act) has been calculated based on the total entry-level student strength in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal.
Verification of documents will be done by officials till May 19. SMS on the status of the application will be sent to applicants.
The lottery system for selecting seats in the presence of officials will be done on May 22. Admissions are likely between May 25 and 27.
"The details of the available seats have already been published on all the school notice boards. Following this, the parents can apply for the RTE seats till May 18 through online mode only," clarified an official of the department.
Schools with valid recognition and approvals will be eligible to admit students under the RTE for 25 reservations. And, as per the Tamil Nadu Schools Fee Regulation Act, 2009, fee details must be uploaded on EMIS.