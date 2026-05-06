Tamil Nadu: Over 20,000 seek RTE seats this year

As per the notification from the department, the number of seats (25% as per the RTE Act) has been calculated based on the total entry-level student strength in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

Verification of documents will be done by officials till May 19. SMS on the status of the application will be sent to applicants.

The lottery system for selecting seats in the presence of officials will be done on May 22. Admissions are likely between May 25 and 27.