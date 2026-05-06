Chennai

Chennai: TVK cadre arrested under POCSO Act for sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

According to the police, the accused sexually abused the 11-year-old girl who was at her grandmother's house in Kasimedu for the summer holidays.
Representative image for arrest under Pocso
Representative image for arrest under Pocso
Updated on

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 35-year-old cadre of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for the alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl in Kasimedu.

Police sources said the incident took place on April 23. The accused D Dinesh was part of a group that campaigned for RK Nagar MLA Marie Wilson.

According to the police, the accused sexually abused the 11-year-old girl who was at her grandmother's house in Kasimedu for the summer holidays.

The girl was playing outside her house when Dinesh's wife asked her to fetch a mobile phone from their first-floor residence in Singaravelar Nagar. When the child entered the house, Dinesh sexually abused her.

After the girl's parents came to know about the incident, they filed a police complaint on May 3.

The Royapuram All Women Police Station registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Dinesh on Tuesday evening. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Pocso Act
Sexually abuse
TVK cadre

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