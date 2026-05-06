Chennai: TVK cadre arrested under POCSO Act for sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

Police sources said the incident took place on April 23. The accused D Dinesh was part of a group that campaigned for RK Nagar MLA Marie Wilson.

According to the police, the accused sexually abused the 11-year-old girl who was at her grandmother's house in Kasimedu for the summer holidays.

The girl was playing outside her house when Dinesh's wife asked her to fetch a mobile phone from their first-floor residence in Singaravelar Nagar. When the child entered the house, Dinesh sexually abused her.

After the girl's parents came to know about the incident, they filed a police complaint on May 3.