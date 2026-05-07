Chennai: Russian education fair to be held on May 9, 10

Russian Federation Consul General for South India, Valery Kotsachev, announced that the education fair will take place at the Russian House at the Russian Cultural Centre and leading higher education institutions from Russia will participate in the event.

The organisers said Russia is the only foreign country that fully complies with the latest regulations issued by India's National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding overseas medical education.

They said the number of Indian students pursuing medical education in Russia has been increasing year after year, with MBBS being relatively affordable. The annual tuition fee starts from approximately 3.5 lakh.