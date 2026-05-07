Chennai: Russian education fair to be held on May 9, 10

CHENNAI: Russian education fair for the academic year 2026–27 to be held in Chennai on May 9 and 10.
Russian Federation Consul General for South India, Valery Kotsachev, announced that the education fair will take place at the Russian House at the Russian Cultural Centre and leading higher education institutions from Russia will participate in the event.
The organisers said Russia is the only foreign country that fully complies with the latest regulations issued by India's National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding overseas medical education.
They said the number of Indian students pursuing medical education in Russia has been increasing year after year, with MBBS being relatively affordable. The annual tuition fee starts from approximately 3.5 lakh.
The fair will also provide a spot admission facility for MBBS and various other courses. Also, the exhibition will be held in other cities across Tamil Nadu. The fair will be held in Madurai on May 12, Tiruchy on May 13, Salem on May 14, and Coimbatore on May 15.
Indian students applying for MBBS must have qualified in the NEET examination. A minimum of 50% marks is required for general category students, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates must have secured at least 40%. Students who studied in the Tamil medium are also eligible to apply. No additional exams, such as CET or IELTS, are required to join higher education in Russia.