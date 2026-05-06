Race for TN govt: Rumours emerge of DMK backing AIADMK to stop Vijay’s TVK

Vijay’s party, which ended nearly six decades of Dravidian rule to emerge the biggest party with 108 seats on its own (including Vijay from two seats) and also secured the support of Congress’s 5 MLA-elects, is still 6 seats short of simple majority (118).

On the other hand, the DMK (59) and AIADMK (47) have 106 seats. Their allies have 14 seats – PMK has 4; CPM, CPI, VCK, IUML have 2 each, and AMMK and BJP have 1 each – from which the Dravidian combine would require 12.



Though speculations about this unlikely scenario was making the rounds since Tuesday, it gained currency a day after, after multiple sources from different parties – except the DMK – claimed that some moves were under way, without divulging full information.

What lend further credence to the rumour was the stoic silence of the DMK, which made no efforts to deny it – some of its leaders seem to be fuelling it further by taking to social media to post cryptic messages about a churning in the offing.