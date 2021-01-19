Tangedco to mine 10mn tonnes of coal per year from Odisha

Chennai :

The State utility plans to mine 10 million tonnes of coal per annum from the coal block located at Talcher Coalfield for three ongoing thermal power plants with a total capacity of 3,300 MW.





“The coal mined from this block shall be put to captive use in Tangedco’s end-use power projects of 1X660MW Ennore Expansion Thermal Power Station, 2X660 MW Ennore SEZ Thermal Power Station and 2X660 MW Udangudi Stage-I Thermal Power Project in Tuticorin,” the tender document said.





As per the coal linkage approved by the Ministry of Coal, the Ennore Expansion project would get 1.885 MTPA, while Ennore SEZ and Udangudi projects would be supplied 3.682 MTPA and 3.647 MTPA respectively. The domestic coal would be supplied for the 50 per cent of plant load factor of the three thermal power projects and the rest would be met through imported coal.





The Chandrabila coal block is spread across 9.32 square kilometre with a total geographical reserve of 896.16 million tonnes. Tamil Nadu has been allowed to mine 10 million tonnes per annum for 35 years, including a development period of 42 months. A senior Tangedco official said the MDO would have to assist the utility to obtain approvals and clearances necessary for the mining.





“We have urged the ministry to help get various clearances, including environment and forest clearance, that were necessary to implement the mining,” the official said.





As part of the development of coalfield, 583 project-affected families in the six villages lying fully or partly within the coal block would be resettled and rehabilitated.