Fresh sexual harassment complaint against granite baron Veeramani

Action has been initiated based on the statement of the minor, who was previously a witness in an already registered case, they said.

The case traces back to October 2025 when a child rights activist handed over a pen drive to the Anti-Vice Squad containing a video of a minor being sexually assaulted. A note accompanying the drive alleged that the man in the footage was Veeramani and that the incident occurred at the residence of Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi.

Although the police initially attempted to file a closure report citing an inability to identify the victim, a Special POCSO court judge rejected the move in February 2026 and ordered further investigation.