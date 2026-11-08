Tamil Nadu's TB care initiative records at least 38% reduction in deaths

As part of the study done by ICMR National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) and Tamil Nadu State TB Cell, the reduction was observed under the Tamil Nadu Kasanoi Erappila Thittam (TNKET), a state-specific programme aimed at making the state TB-death-free, the researchers said.

The monitoring and evaluation framework used under TNKET has been published as a practice paper in BMJ Global Health on Saturday, November 7.

According to BMJ Global Health author guidelines, "practice papers give authors the opportunity to describe their experience of evaluation of field experience specific to a community, sub-national or national setting" that will guide high TB burden Indian states and countries in implementing and monitoring differentiated TB care (involving triaging for severe illness at diagnosis) to reduce TB deaths.