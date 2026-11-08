Rajput hits ton but Pakistan bowl India out for 208 in U19 Asia Cup

India made a disastrous start to their innings after electing to bat, losing four top-order batters with just 42 runs on the board.

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani, Aryaveer Sehwag (22), VK Vineeth and Yashbardhan Chauhan all departed in quick succession before Rajput took it upon himself to stabilise the innings and push India forward with a counter-attacking 107 off 85 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and five sixes.

Rajput first shared a 44-run partnership with wicketkeeper Anvay Dravid (10), son of Rahul Dravid, and then stitched together 64 runs with Manal Chauhan (11).

In both partnerships, Rajput did the bulk of the scoring with his attacking batting, keeping India in the hunt and helping the team cross the 200-run mark.