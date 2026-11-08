Toll in OIL's Assam facility fire rises to 4 as another injured dies; 4 suspended

Three people who were also injured in the blaze on Friday are undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

All the victims were employees of Spectron Engineering Private Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged by OIL.

One person was killed in the fire on the day of the incident, while two died the next day.

A mechanical helper, Sailen Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, died during the day, taking the toll to four, the official said.