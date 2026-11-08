Russia targets emergency crews at site of deadly strike in southern Ukraine

On Saturday, police officers and relatives gathered in Zaporizhzhia for a farewell ceremony for six officers killed in Russian strikes on Komyshuvakha, including four who died near the former school.

Rain fell as families wept beside the coffins, and officers held portraits of their fallen colleagues.

“They used every skill at their disposal to protect themselves. But when the enemy deliberately gathered civilians in one place and then launched strikes against them, no skills could have helped,” said Andrii Khomenko, a police lieutenant colonel who had worked alongside the victims.

Yuliia Nykonenko, a senior police lieutenant, said the officers had risked their lives to save others, including children. She said they had once escaped a Russian FPV drone together.

The community also said goodbye to three residents among the dead. They were buried near one another, in a part of the Zaporizhzhia cemetery where authorities plan to create a memorial.

Among those mourning was Yurii Karapetian, a community leader whose wife, Natalia Karapetian, was killed. He said she was distributing bread to those in the shelter when the Russian bombs struck.

“This pain, I would say, is unbearable,” he said.

He said his wife chose to stay in Komyshuvakha to help other residents, many of them elderly and living alone. He also urged the international community to act.

“The whole world must understand that if (the Russians) are not stopped, they will not stop. They will not stop at Ukraine. They will not stop anywhere,” he said.