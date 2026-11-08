Stock markets begin Samvat 2083 on a firm note in special Muhurat trading

Muhurat trading is a symbolic market session held on Diwali, which also marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year. It is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

Unlike regular trading days, when equity markets operate from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, Muhurat trading runs for a shorter period.

In the last Samvat Year 2082, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 3,398.32 points, or 4 per cent, and the Nifty declined 838.25 points or 3.24 per cent.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 13,749.82 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The US equity markets ended mostly higher on Friday.

On Friday, the Sensex jumped 1,718.01 points, or 2.17 per cent, to settle at the day's high of 81,028.02. The Nifty rallied 493.75 points, or 2.01 per cent, to end at the day's high of 25,030.35.

In the past seven consecutive sessions, the Sensex has surged 7,781.99 points, or 10.62 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 2,331.5 points, or 10.27 per cent.