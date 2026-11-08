Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles as Aramco building in Riyadh damaged, other Mideast news

No casualties were reported. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have claimed such attacks in the past.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates said it rescued 22 crew members after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Sea of Oman, as risks to commercial shipping in the region remain high amid the war in the Middle East.

In Israel, President Isaac Herzog tapped Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival and the country's former military chief, Gadi Eisenkot, to form the next government, dealing another blow to the incumbent prime minister in the wake of the October 27 election.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Sunday.

Aramco building in Riyadh sustains damage after missile interceptions