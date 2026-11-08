One child dead, 269 treated for burn injuries in TN during Deepavali

As per the official bulletin, the state 108 emergency ambulance network received 16,079 calls between 7 am on November 7 and 7 am on November 8.

Of the total distress calls, 2,475 were related to accidents, 396 for minor injuries, and 98 specifically for burn injuries.

To manage the festive emergency load, 1,283 ambulances were deployed on active duty across the state.

Statewide government hospitals recorded a total of 1,387 inpatient admissions during this period. The admissions included 956 for accidents, 321 for minor injuries or assaults, and 110 for burn injuries. One burn-related fatality was recorded, involving a child under the age of 15.