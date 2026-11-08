TN BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, Annamalai greet L K Advani

Taking to social media platform X, Nagenthran on Sunday paid rich appreciation to Advani, describing him as a senior political leader who has immeasurably contributed to the nation and the party as one of the founding leaders of the BJP, as its national president on several occasions, as former Union home minister, as former deputy prime minister, and as leader of the opposition in parliament.

He emphasised that Advani’s service and political experience—marked by patriotism, steadfast commitment to principles, and dedication throughout his long public life—is serving as a guiding light for many generations and will forever be worthy of admiration.