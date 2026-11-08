TN BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, Annamalai greet L K Advani

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran and former state chief of the party, K Annamalai, greeted former deputy prime minister L K Advani on his birthday as he entered his 100th year.
Taking to social media platform X, Nagenthran on Sunday paid rich appreciation to Advani, describing him as a senior political leader who has immeasurably contributed to the nation and the party as one of the founding leaders of the BJP, as its national president on several occasions, as former Union home minister, as former deputy prime minister, and as leader of the opposition in parliament.
He emphasised that Advani’s service and political experience—marked by patriotism, steadfast commitment to principles, and dedication throughout his long public life—is serving as a guiding light for many generations and will forever be worthy of admiration.
Expressing his deep reverence, he added that he prays to the Almighty that the veteran leader may live for many more years in good health.
Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also extended his heartiest birthday wishes to Advani.
He, in a social media post, noted that Advani’s lifelong dedication to the "Nation First" ideology continues to inspire millions of citizens across the country while praying for his good health and long life.
PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss extended his heartfelt birthday greetings to Advani.
Hailing him as one of the senior-most living political leaders in India, Anbumani noted that Advani has left an indelible mark on the political history of the nation through his immense contribution to the formation, growth, and development of the ruling BJP at the Centre.
He also highlighted that Advani holds the distinction of having served as India's Union Home Minister for the longest continuous period, recalling how, responding to the request of PMK Founder Dr S Ramadoss, Advani agreed in principle in 2001 to conduct the population census as a caste-based census.