TN ministers pay tributes to Veeramamunivar on birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu ministers on Sunday paid floral tributes at Marina Beach here to Italian scholar Constantine Joseph Beschi, popularly known as Veeramamunivar, on his birth anniversary.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan, School Education and Tamil Development Minister A Rajmohan and Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu garlanded his statue on Kamarajar Salai and paid homage to his portrait on behalf of the state government.
Beschi, who arrived in India in 1710, made significant contributions to Tamil literature, according to a government press release.
It said he is best known for the Tamil epic ‘Thembavani’ and ‘Paramarthaguruvin Kathai ’, considered the first satirical work in Tamil.
During his missionary service in the region, including Tirunelveli district, he produced several literary and grammatical works, notably ‘Thonnool Vilakkam’ and ‘Kodunthamizh Ilakkanam’, and translated portions of the ‘Thirukkural’ into Latin, the release said.
He died in 1747.
Tamil Development and Information Department Secretary V Rajaraman, Information and Public Relations Director A Arun Thamburaj and Tamil Development Director N Arul were present, it added.