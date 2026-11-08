TN ministers pay tributes to Veeramamunivar on birth anniversary

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan, School Education and Tamil Development Minister A Rajmohan and Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu garlanded his statue on Kamarajar Salai and paid homage to his portrait on behalf of the state government.

Beschi, who arrived in India in 1710, made significant contributions to Tamil literature, according to a government press release.

It said he is best known for the Tamil epic ‘Thembavani’ and ‘Paramarthaguruvin Kathai ’, considered the first satirical work in Tamil.