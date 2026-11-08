“Next time, I'll bring home gold”: Manipur’s Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu after historic Youth Olympics bronze

Some gave willingly, but since repaying the money takes time, we hesitate to ask again, and people also don't lend easily. Financially, it is too difficult to even put into words,” he said. Despite the difficulties, her father expressed his gratitude to the coaches and the government for their support. “Support is provided from the government's side—travel expenses and airfare are covered by the association, the Indian federation, and SAI.

However, the money is not always provided on time. We are poor people; with a monthly salary of just 12,000 rupees, how can a family survive? Commodity prices and fuel costs are sky-high right now, so there are severe hardships,” he said. Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu's father expressed immense pride and happiness over his daughter's bronze medal win, saying she had become the daughter of the entire nation.

He recalled watching the medal-winning moment on his mobile phone while on duty and said he was overwhelmed with joy. He added that the family was ready to make every sacrifice to support her ambition of bringing glory to the country, inspired by her determination and her coach's encouragement. "I cannot express it in words; I am very happy. Right now, she is not just my daughter—she has become the daughter of the entire nation; she has become everyone's daughter. For me, I only gave birth to her, but in my heart, I feel immense pride for her. We don’t even have a TV at home, so I watched it on a mobile phone,” he said.

"At that moment (of Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu’s medal win), I went completely wild with joy. I was on duty at the time. I was driving when the result was announced. I went completely crazy—I didn't know where to go or where to stop. My colleagues held onto me, gave me a glass of water, and said, 'Calm down, brother, stay calm. Nothing will happen. Your daughter has made a name for India! What has gotten into you?' That's what they were saying to me," he added. “Yet, driven by my daughter’s determination and the encouragement of her coach, we cannot just sit idle. By any means necessary, we want our daughter to bring glory to Mother India. No matter what we have to do, we will do it. For my daughter, we are ready to sacrifice everything," he added. (ANI)