Chennai sees sharp rise in air pollution after Deepavali celebrations

Royapuram records highest AQI of 238 in Chennai

Despite rainfall, people burst firecrackers during breaks in the showers, particularly in the evening between 7 pm and 8 pm.

The celebrations have contributed to a rise in air pollution across the city. Royapuram recorded the highest AQI of 238, followed by Perungudi at 175, Manali at 168, Kodungaiyur at 166 and Arumbakkam at 165.

The city's average AQI has also increased significantly compared to the corresponding period last year. It stood at 56 on November 6 and 74 on November 7 last year, while this year it has reached 159.