Mumbai: 700 gm premature baby gets new life after five-month battle

At the time of birth, the baby boy weighed only 700 grams.

Given the infant's fragile condition, he was admitted in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Mumbai's KEM hospital.

The hospital-cum-medical college, operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – the civic body of Greater Mumbai, nursed the 700 grams infant for five months and discharged him on Sunday after he weighed 3.3 kg.

"After spending five months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), he went home weighing 3.3 kg and on full breastfeeds, the hospital said in a statement.