"Stamp out this hate directed toward Hindus": US Congressman Krishnamoorthi slams Seattle Diwali celebration disruption by far-right activist Jake Lang

Thank you Rep. Pramila Jayapal for highlighting as well." US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal also condemned the incident, describing the display by Lang and other protesters at the Seattle Diwali celebration as racist and hateful. In a post on X, Jayapal said, "I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display.

Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country." Meanwhile, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) issued a community alert, condemning the disruption and urging members of the Hindu community to remain vigilant during Diwali celebrations.

In a post on X, the organisation said that Lang and fellow activist Thomas Allen had disrupted a Hindu Diwali celebration while children were performing, carrying placards with slogans including "Deport all Dotheads" and "Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians". "Thankfully, there were others who didn’t tolerate this and removed them from the premises.

We condemn such actions and advise community members to stay vigilant while celebrating Diwali, as these activists have announced plans to disrupt other celebrations," CoHNA said. The incident took place on Saturday, when Lang and other protesters attempted to disrupt a Diwali celebration in Seattle. They reportedly carried placards bearing the slogan "Deport All Dot Heads" before some attendees physically intervened.

Following the incident, Lang posted on X, alleging that he and other protesters had been assaulted by attendees at the festival. In his post, Lang said, "We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn’t like our “Deport All Dot Heads” sign!!! Hindus flipped Texas blue. '#$%' them." Speaking outside the celebration venue, Lang claimed that the protesters were exercising their First Amendment rights and alleged that attendees had attacked them.