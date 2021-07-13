Wife alerts about murder by owner of home, mentally ill boy’s skeleton exhumed

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said, Mohammed Shiek Abdullah, a resident from Athirampattinam near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur district, has been running a home for mentally challenged children in which around 20 kids were being taken care of.





Six months ago, Shiek Abdullah’s wife Kaleema Beevi, found some suspicious activities in the home and lodged a complaint with the police and submitted a petition to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell stating that her husband had assaulted a 15-year-old boy and he died on the spot.





She further said that the murder was covered up and the body was buried on the home premises itself. She also had charged that her husband Sheik Abdullah had sexually assaulted a non-Tamil speaking woman who came to the home for refuge. On Monday evening, a team of officials led by DSP Pugalendi Ganesh, Tahsildhar Dharanika and District Child Welfare Officer Natarajan along with revenue officials rushed to the home and dug up the spot identified by Kaleema Beevi. Skeleton and bones allegedly that of the murdered boy tumbled out and they were handed over to the health department officials. The police secured Shiek Abdullah and the other employees of the home. Inquiries were continuing even at the time of going to press.