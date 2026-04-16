Godrej Capital eyes Rs 50,000 cr assets under management in 2 years

CHENNAI: Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group, is looking at increasing its Rs 27,500 crore assets under management (AUM) to Rs 50,000 cr within two years, a top official said here on Thursday.
Manish Shah, MD-CEO, Godrej Capital, said the entity is also keen to enter the gold loan business, which is expected by June this year.
The company posted a 60 per cent growth of AUM over last year, while its profits increased from Rs 175 crore last year to Rs 375 crore in FY26.
Bullish on Tamil Nadu, which is expected to drive growth, he said “we are focusing on three-four key areas of growth,” noting that its thrust would be on new businesses such as gold loans, supply chain finance, digital lending.
TN has reached Rs 1,570 crore AUM, reflecting nearly 100 per cent year-on-year growth and steady expansion across both business and housing finance segments.
Tamil Nadu is one of our top performing states and we are extremely bullish on the state
– Manish Shah, managing director-CEO
Godrej Capital is targeting an AUM of Rs 2,800 crore in TN by FY27, he said, adding the company is also set to expand its housing finance offering in the state, along with strengthening its branch network across Chennai and other key markets.
It currently operates across seven locations with eight branches in TN including Madurai, Coimbatore, Kanchipuram, Salem, Hosur, Krishnagiri, and Tiruchirapalli, and plans to scale this footprint to 12 branches in the near term.
Nagarcoil and Tirunelveli are also on the cards, Shah said, adding Godrej Capital intends to double up its presence to 200 locations.
Largely catering to working capital finance, he said, the differentiator in a crowded market is the company’s “speed” of disbursing credit apart from the product design.
To a query on West Asia conflict, Shah said overall the company had a robust business but it is not keen on merchandise or diamond exports.
The company’s ‘Aarohi’ programme primarily supporting women-led businesses, he said of the Rs 1,250 crore of AUM under this initiative, Rs 200 crore comes from TN, the highest in the country. “Nearly 8 per cent of our portfolio is from TN of which 12 per cent loans are to Aarohi women,” he pointed out.