Godrej Capital eyes Rs 50,000 cr assets under management in 2 years

Manish Shah, MD-CEO, Godrej Capital, said the entity is also keen to enter the gold loan business, which is expected by June this year.

The company posted a 60 per cent growth of AUM over last year, while its profits increased from Rs 175 crore last year to Rs 375 crore in FY26.

Bullish on Tamil Nadu, which is expected to drive growth, he said “we are focusing on three-four key areas of growth,” noting that its thrust would be on new businesses such as gold loans, supply chain finance, digital lending.

TN has reached Rs 1,570 crore AUM, reflecting nearly 100 per cent year-on-year growth and steady expansion across both business and housing finance segments.