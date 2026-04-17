2026 TN elections | Villivakkam independent candidate challenges Aadhav's nomination

He pointed out that Aadhav Arjuna had not provided details of the private limited companies in which his wife was serving as a Director, holding majority shares, and which are her personal assets. This non-disclosure, according to Devarajan, amounts to material suppression.

The petitioner submits that though he had given a complaint/objection to the returning officer, the same was rejected without conducting any due inquiry or without giving him any opportunity of being heard.

The petitioner has thus argued that the returning officer has failed to look into the veracity of the contents of the written objection/complaint and rejected it on the same day, which shows non-application of mind and the hasty manner in which the complaints are handled.