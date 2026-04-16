IPL 2026: Prabhsimran, Iyer power PBKS to seven-wicket win over MI

MUMBAI: Quinton de Kock's fine hundred went in vain as Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer blasted blistering fifties to steer Punjab Kings to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Thursday.
Sent in to bat, De Kock blasted a scintillating unbeaten 60-ball 112 to power Mumbai Indians to 195 for six.
De Kock forged a 122-run alliance off 68 balls with Naman Dhir (50) and then added another 41 off 23 with skipper Hardik Pandya (14).
Arshdeep Singh (3/22) claimed three wickets, while Shashank Singh (1/19) took one.
Chasing the total, Prabhsimran (80 not out off 39 balls) and skipper Iyer (66 off 35 balls) shared a match-winning 139-run stand off 67 balls for the third wicket as Punjab overhauled the target in 16.3 overs.
AM Ghazanfar (2/31) picked up two wickets.
Mumbai Indians: 195 for six in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 112 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/22).
Punjab Kings: 198 for 3 in 16.3 overs (Prabhsimran 80 not out, skipper Iyer 66; AM Ghazanfar 2/31).