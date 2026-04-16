South Africa series is great chance to prepare for T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet also said that her side is brimming with confidence following their ODI World Cup triumph. India recently registered T20I series wins over Australia and Sri Lanka.

The skipper stressed that the matches against South Africa would offer a valuable opportunity to fine-tune combinations and build momentum ahead of the global event to be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

"We want to take this opportunity very seriously and play our best cricket here. It's a great chance for us to come together and prepare well before the World Cup," Harmanpreet said at the pre-series press conference.

India feature in Group A alongside Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa and the The Netherlands.