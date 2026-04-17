Submission alleges DMK’s serious violation of MCC

Similarly, a separate submission was made by Advocate Shyam Kumar alleging that, in the Chennai Harbour constituency, tokens are being distributed on behalf of AIADMK candidate R Mano for the purpose of disbursing cash to voters, and sought appropriate action to curb the same.

Upon hearing the submissions, the Chief Justice Bench observed that if a formal writ petition is filed. The matter would be taken up for urgent hearing on the following day.