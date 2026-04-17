Submission alleges DMK’s serious violation of MCC

CHENNAI: A submission has been made before the Madras High Court alleging that members of the DMK are distributing gift coupons worth Rs 8,000 to voters across Tamil Nadu.
It was contended that, with only a few days remaining for the Legislative Assembly elections, DMK candidates are purportedly indulging in the distribution of such dummy coupons to influence voters, which violates the election model code of conduct. Advocate AP Suryaprakasam mentioned before the Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, sought appropriate directions to the Election Commission of India to take immediate steps to prevent such alleged practices.
Similarly, a separate submission was made by Advocate Shyam Kumar alleging that, in the Chennai Harbour constituency, tokens are being distributed on behalf of AIADMK candidate R Mano for the purpose of disbursing cash to voters, and sought appropriate action to curb the same.
Upon hearing the submissions, the Chief Justice Bench observed that if a formal writ petition is filed. The matter would be taken up for urgent hearing on the following day.