2026 TN elections | Poll seizures scale all-time high, crosses Rs 900 crore

CHENNAI: The value of cash, valuables and contraband seized during the ongoing election period in the State has nearly doubled compared to the 2021 Assembly polls, according to Election Department officials.
In the 2021 elections, enforcement teams seized Rs 446.28 crore worth of gifts and precious metals without valid documents, and Rs 236.70 crore in unaccounted cash.
Officials noted that over 50 per cent of the seized amount was later returned after individuals produced valid documents. Of this, Rs 173.19 crore worth of gold alone was seized during that election.
In contrast, during the current election, authorities have already seized around Rs 800 crore worth of cash, jewellery, drugs and liquor as of Wednesday.
Of this, Rs 126.64 crore in cash was seized without valid documentation. Officials reiterated that individuals can reclaim their assets by submitting proper proof.
"About Rs 400 crore worth of seized materials—including cash, precious metals and other items—has already been released after verification of documents," an official statement said.
The seizures have been carried out by flying squads, static surveillance teams and Income Tax officials, who have been deployed across all 234 constituencies in the State.
Officials said the teams are working around the clock, conducting vehicle checks and monitoring the movement of cash and goods to curb illegal inducements and ensure free and fair elections.