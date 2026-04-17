2026 TN elections | Poll seizures scale all-time high, crosses Rs 900 crore

In the 2021 elections, enforcement teams seized Rs 446.28 crore worth of gifts and precious metals without valid documents, and Rs 236.70 crore in unaccounted cash.

Officials noted that over 50 per cent of the seized amount was later returned after individuals produced valid documents. Of this, Rs 173.19 crore worth of gold alone was seized during that election.

In contrast, during the current election, authorities have already seized around Rs 800 crore worth of cash, jewellery, drugs and liquor as of Wednesday.