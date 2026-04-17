Close battle on cards: Thanthi TV

Interestingly, actor-politician Vijay’s TVK is expected to secure around 20 per cent votes – a creditable count for a debutant political outfit though far from expectations that the party leaders and Vijay’s legion of fans are hoping for.

On the other hand, Seeman’s NTK may see a drastic fall in votes, most likely due to Vijay’s political debut.

On Thursday, Thanthi TV, part of the Daily Thanthi group, released the first phase of the survey that it conducted. Most of the seats included in the first phase are from rural parts of Tamil Nadu, especially from the southern region.