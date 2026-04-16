‘I had to make changes’: Kartik Tyagi on his refound success in IPL

On the eve of their IPL match against Gujarat Titans here, the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer opened up about the changes he made after his frustrating battle with injuries.

Understanding the process, he said, helped immensely, and so did the change in his run-up.

"I have had injuries, but during that time, I have identified why I was facing the same problems. Whenever I would start playing cricket, I would face the same problem. So then, I took a break for a year, identified why the problem was repeating, then I fixed the problem," Kartik said at the pre-match press conference.