Tamil Nadu: Flying squad seized 10kg ganja from bus

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Election flying squad officials seized 10 kg of ganja from a private omnibus during a vehicle check on the Polur bypass road on Thursday.
The bus was travelling from Tirupati to Nagercoil when it was intercepted by the flying squad along with Polur Inspector Sivasandran.
During the inspection, the contraband was found concealed in a bag inside the bus. On inquiry, passengers denied knowledge of the substance.
Police said they are verifying details of passengers who had booked tickets from Tirupati to identify those responsible.
The seized ganja was handed over to the Polur police station, and further investigation is under way.