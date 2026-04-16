2026 TN elections | Plea against NTK’s symbol dismissed

In his plea, he stated that their party was formed in the year 1977 and has been consistently using its official symbol, Chakra–Haldhar (farmer with plough), in various elections across different states. He contended that Naam Tamilar Katchi is also using a similar farmer symbol and that such use is illegal and violative of the principles governing free and fair elections.

He sought a direction to restrain Naam Tamilar Katchi from using the "farmer" symbol. It was further submitted that a representation made to the Election Commission in this regard had not been duly considered.