Chennai Corporation to renovate several night shelters after election

A senior Corporation official told DT Next, “Based on the requirements of the night shelters, renovations and repair works will be carried out.”

According to GCC data, which operates 49 shelters to support the urban homeless, the largest number is in Royapuram zone with 13 shelters, followed by 8 in Teynampet, 6 in Tondiarpet, and 4 in Anna Nagar. Three zones have 3 shelters each, 3 zones have 2 shelters, and 3 zones have 1 shelter. These facilities are categorised into men, women, boys, girls, elderly men and women, and also for men and women with psychosocial needs and physically challenged women.