DT Next Constituency Watch | Gobichettipalayam: Agonising shift from agri to industry takes toll on lifeline Bhavani

COIMBATORE: A range of unresolved civic and environmental issues could play a decisive role in shaping voter sentiment in this predominantly agrarian constituency.
Foremost among them is the growing concern over pollution in the Bhavani River, a vital source of drinking water and irrigation for Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Karur districts. Farmers allege that untreated sewage and industrial effluents are being discharged indiscriminately into the river.
“Pollution of the Bhavani River has become a major concern among farmers and residents. Successive governments led by both the DMK and AIADMK have failed to take concrete steps to address the issue,” said Subi Thalapathi, president of the Thadapalli–Arakkankottai Bhavani Nadhi Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam.
Environmental concerns have also triggered public resistance to industrial expansion. A few months ago, the residents successfully opposed the establishment of a corporate dyeing unit, citing concerns of contaminating the river, say farmers.
As a key agricultural belt characterised by paddy, sugarcane and banana cultivation, the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) ayacut area has long demanded that the region be declared a Special Farming Zone. They argue that such a designation would safeguard water resources, ensure consistent irrigation and prevent diversion of water to other regions.
“Urbanisation is steadily eroding agricultural land, with large tracts being converted into housing plots by real estate developers,” Thalapathi added.
Infrastructure gaps also persist at the Kodiveri anicut, a prominent tourist attraction. Visitors and residents cite inadequate road access, severe traffic congestion during peak seasons and a lack of basic amenities.
“The Kodiveri dam, built over five centuries ago, suffers from poor infrastructure. There is no proper parking, sanitation facilities are inadequate, and there is a need for a police outpost to manage the large crowds,” said AMRaj Kumar, a resident of the area.
For decades, the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency has been regarded as a stronghold of the AIADMK.
However, its long-standing electoral dominance is set to face a serious test in the upcoming Assembly elections following veteran leader KA Sengottaiyan’s switch over to the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The contest has now evolved into a multi-cornered battle, with Sengottaiyan’s personal clout pitted against the AIADMK’s legacy, while the DMK is intensifying efforts to make electoral inroads in the constituency after a prolonged absence.
A nine-time MLA from AIADMK, eight of those from Gobichettipalayam and once in Sathyamangalam in 1977, Sengottaiyan has now centred his campaign by projecting TVK leader Vijay as a credible alternative to the state’s traditional Dravidian parties.
During one such campaign, Sengottaiyan’s decades-long association with the AIADMK briefly showed up when he inadvertently appealed to voters to support the ‘two leaves’ symbol, before quickly correcting himself and urging them to vote for the ‘whistle’ symbol of the TVK.
The DMK has fielded its Erode North district secretary N Nallasivam, hoping to replicate its last victory here in 1996. Representing the AIADMK is its West Union secretary VB Prabhu, while the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has nominated MK Seethalakshmi.
With political equations shifting and local issues mounting, the 2026 election in Gobichettipalayam promises to be a closely watched contest that could redefine the constituency’s electoral history.
Total voters: 2,37,581
Men: 1,13,378
Women: 1,24,190
Trans persons: 13
Sitting MLA: Vacant*
*KA Sengottaiyan resigned as MLA to join TVK, which is fielding him again from the constituency