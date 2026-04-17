DT Next Constituency Watch | Gobichettipalayam: Agonising shift from agri to industry takes toll on lifeline Bhavani

Foremost among them is the growing concern over pollution in the Bhavani River, a vital source of drinking water and irrigation for Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Karur districts. Farmers allege that untreated sewage and industrial effluents are being discharged indiscriminately into the river.

“Pollution of the Bhavani River has become a major concern among farmers and residents. Successive governments led by both the DMK and AIADMK have failed to take concrete steps to address the issue,” said Subi Thalapathi, president of the Thadapalli–Arakkankottai Bhavani Nadhi Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam.

Environmental concerns have also triggered public resistance to industrial expansion. A few months ago, the residents successfully opposed the establishment of a corporate dyeing unit, citing concerns of contaminating the river, say farmers.