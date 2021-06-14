Eriksen is stable, sent greetings to teammates: Danish Federation

Copenhagen :

The rest of the Danish team is being given crisis management assistance as they process the incident that happened during Saturday’s game against Finland in Copenhagen. Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness.





“This morning, we have spoken to Christian, who has sent his greetings to his teammates,” the Danish federation wrote on Twitter on Sun-day. “His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination.





The players and staff will continue to be there for each other after the incident.” The Group B match was suspended for about 90 minutes after Eriksen’s collapse. It eventually resumed and Finland won 1-0. The 29-year-old Eriksen is being treated at Rigshospitalet, which is less than a mile away from the Parken Stadium, where the fixture was played.





Belgium’s Lukaku dedicates his goal Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Christian Eriksen after scoring the first of his two goals in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Russia in St Petersburg on Saturday. Lukaku headed to a television camera and grabbed it with both hands, saying, “Chris, Chris, I love you.” Centre-forward Lukaku plays for Italian club Inter Milan alongside Eriksen.





Sterling nets winner for England England began its campaign with a 1-0 success over Croatia at Wembley in London on Sunday. Raheem Sterling struck the winning goal in the 57th minute, courtesy of Kalvin Phillips, who slipped the forward through on goal.





Results: Sunday: Group D: England 1 (Raheem Sterling 57’) beat Croatia Saturday: Group B: Belgium 3 (Romelu Lukaku 10’ & 88’, Thomas Meunier 34’) beat Russia 0; Denmark 0 lost to Finland 1 (Joel Pohjanpalo 60’