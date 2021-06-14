Mon, Jun 14, 2021

Eriksen is stable, sent greetings to teammates: Danish Federation

Published: Jun 14,202106:21 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Christian Eriksen remains in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital and “sent greetings to his teammates” as he recovers from his collapse during a 2020 European Championship game, the Danish football federation said on Sunday.

(clockwise) Sweden players train next to a banner displaying a message in support of Christian Eriks
(clockwise) Sweden players train next to a banner displaying a message in support of Christian Eriks
Copenhagen:
The rest of the Danish team is being given crisis management assistance as they process the incident   that   happened   during   Saturday’s   game   against   Finland   in   Copenhagen.   Eriksen   fell   face-forward  to  the  ground  late  in  the  first  half  and  needed  CPR  from  medical  staff  before  regaining consciousness.

“This morning, we have spoken to Christian, who  has  sent  his  greetings  to  his  teammates,”  the Danish federation wrote on Twitter on Sun-day. “His condition is stable, and he continues to be  hospitalised  for  further  examination.

The  players and staff will continue to be there for each other after the incident.” The  Group  B  match  was  suspended  for  about  90  minutes  after  Eriksen’s  collapse.  It  eventually  resumed  and  Finland   won   1-0.   The   29-year-old   Eriksen  is  being  treated  at  Rigshospitalet,  which  is  less  than  a  mile  away   from   the   Parken   Stadium,   where the fixture was played.

Belgium’s  Lukaku  dedicates  his  goal  Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Christian Eriksen after scoring the first of his two goals in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Russia in St Petersburg on Saturday. Lukaku headed  to  a  television  camera  and  grabbed  it  with  both  hands,  saying,  “Chris,  Chris,  I  love  you.”  Centre-forward  Lukaku  plays  for  Italian  club  Inter Milan alongside Eriksen.

Sterling nets winner for England England began its campaign with a 1-0 success over Croatia at Wembley in London on Sunday. Raheem Sterling struck the winning goal in the 57th  minute,  courtesy  of  Kalvin  Phillips,  who  slipped the forward through on goal.

Results: Sunday: Group D: England 1 (Raheem Sterling 57’) beat Croatia Saturday: Group B: Belgium 3 (Romelu Lukaku 10’ & 88’, Thomas Meunier 34’) beat Russia 0; Denmark 0 lost to Finland 1 (Joel Pohjanpalo 60’

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations