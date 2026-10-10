A game of hide-and-seek: Protesters duck into washrooms, Gurdwara amid capital-wide clampdown

The group had gradually gathered through the night after restrictions were announced across the city on Friday. The washrooms, which are locked at 10 pm and reopened at 6 am, offered a temporary hiding place until the morning police checks thwarted their plan.

During an inspection, police found the protesters inside the washroom. Some had allegedly forced open the door to get in. The protesters were rounded up and bundled into detention vehicles.

Most had their faces covered. Even after being detained, they continued raising slogans and banging against interiors of the police vehicles, their voices carrying through the netted windows that shielded those inside from public view.