Ranji Trophy: Tough opener awaits Sai Kishore and co in Rajasthan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu begins another quest for the Ranji Trophy title they last won in 1988 when they take on Rajasthan away from home on Sunday, at 9.30 am. With a new head coach, Vijaykumar Yo Mahesh at the helm and a relatively young core, the state side will hope to make an early statement in its season opener.
Yo Mahesh has already brought about a change, amping up the intensity in training sessions, pushing everyone out of their comfort zones. “Even in my conversations with him [Mahesh], he consistently pushes me, which is a really good thing before the season begins. He is demanding in the sense that he wants us to do the right things. That’s much needed for us as a group, and for me as a player,” Andre Siddarth, newly appointed as TN’s vice-captain said.
On the batting front, there’s a point to prove for Narayan Jagadeesan, who will be aiming to regain his form with a young core around him. Siddarth, who has had two good seasons, would want to repay the selectors’ faith.
“Every season brings either external pressure or personal doubts. But that difficult season was also a blessing because I learned a lot about my character and my game. It was a very important season for me—more so than my first season where I scored 600 runs,” Siddarth added.
The bowling attack, though, remains a concern following Sandeep Warrier's move to Chhattisgarh. Saravana Kumar is expected to spearhead the pace unit alongside Sonu Yadav, Deepesh and Govinth. Against Rajasthan, the challenge will be whether the relatively inexperienced attack can sustain pressure and deliver the wickets Tamil Nadu need to make a winning start.
Squad for Rajasthan clash: Sai Kishore (captain), Andre Siddarth C (vice-captain), Ajitesh G, Indrajith B, Jagadeesan N, Nidish S Rajagopal, Washington Sundar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Vimal Khumar R, Athish SR, Deepesh D, Ajith Ram S, Hemchudeshan, Govinth G, Saravana Kumar P, Sonu Yadav, Esakkimuthu*