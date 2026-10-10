Ranji Trophy: Tough opener awaits Sai Kishore and co in Rajasthan

On the batting front, there’s a point to prove for Narayan Jagadeesan, who will be aiming to regain his form with a young core around him. Siddarth, who has had two good seasons, would want to repay the selectors’ faith.

“Every season brings either external pressure or personal doubts. But that difficult season was also a blessing because I learned a lot about my character and my game. It was a very important season for me—more so than my first season where I scored 600 runs,” Siddarth added.

The bowling attack, though, remains a concern following Sandeep Warrier's move to Chhattisgarh. Saravana Kumar is expected to spearhead the pace unit alongside Sonu Yadav, Deepesh and Govinth. Against Rajasthan, the challenge will be whether the relatively inexperienced attack can sustain pressure and deliver the wickets Tamil Nadu need to make a winning start.