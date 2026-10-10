Despite barricades, diversions, protesters make their way to protest site in Delhi

At Tolstoy Marg, where the road leading towards Jantar Mantar was barricaded, a group of protesters who had managed to reach the spot stood around, occasionally breaking into slogans. As police personnel approached to detain them, some tried to run, only to be caught up in another round of detentions.

Meer, who travelled from Sarita Vihar on a scooty, said the journey had taken two hours and he had to park about three kilometres from the spot.

"We are the youth of this country. If we don't come, who will?" he said, explaining why he had made the effort despite the restrictions.