Cops detain around 200 people for protesting at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan in support of CJP stir

The process of registering an FIR against them was underway, he said.

One of the protesters, Rubaid Bhojani, alleged that the police took the protesters into custody "very brutally".

"We voted for the Prime Minister, but he betrayed us. We demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation," Bhojani said.

Earlier in the day, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was picked up from Bandra and taken to D N Nagar police station. A large number of people gathered outside the police station. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray also visited the police station.