Local lad Gyan stays in front of MRF Formula 1600 pack

Gyan did well to stay in front of the pack while keeping a sharp eye on points leader Bhuvan Bonu from Visakhapatnam who finished second with Bengaluru’s Tanmay Kothari completing the podium.

Earlier, Viswas Vijayaraj from Nellore notched his seventh consecutive win across three rounds in the Formula LGB 1300 class. The eight-lap race saw pole-sitter Viswas in the lead until he yielded ground to his DTS Racing team-mate Vinithkumar in the second half of the race. In the penultimate lap, Viswas passed Vinithkumar under late braking into “Anand’s Corner” to regain the lead which he kept to the finish line. Finishing third behind Vinithkumar was another DTS Racing driver, veteran Diljith TS.