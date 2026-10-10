Joshna Chinappa promoted as TNPDCL director of sports

The promotion was made on the instructions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in recognition of her achievements in the sport.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had also announced and presented an incentive of Rs 60 lakh to Chinappa recently for her performance at the Asian Games. Chinappa had won a bronze medal in mixed doubles with fellow Indian player Velavan Senthilkumar and another as part of the Indian women's team at the 2026 Asian Games.

A prominent figure in international squash, Chinappa has represented India at seven Asian Games between 2002 and 2026. She won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and silver at the 2014 Asian Games. With her two latest bronze medals, her overall Asian Games medal tally has risen to seven.