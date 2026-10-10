Drone strike in Sudan kills 40, Lebanon welcomes US flight ban lift

Drone strike kills at least 40 people in Sudan, rights group says

A drone strike killed at least 40 people, including children, in Sudan along the border with Ethiopia, according to Emergency Lawyers, a group that tracks the war.

It said the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group that has been battling Sudan's military since 2023, was responsible for Friday's strike in the Abu Shandi area in Sudan's Blue Nile province.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said it was appalled by the strike.

The conflict has killed at least 150,000 people, according to conflict monitor ACLED, though aid groups say the real number is likely higher.