Drone strike in Sudan kills 40, Lebanon welcomes US flight ban lift

DUBAI: A drone strike in Sudan killed dozens of people, including children, said a rights group.
Meanwhile, attacks on the Riyadh international airport in Saudi Arabia earlier this week damaged three aircraft, officials said. Lebanon also welcomed the lifting of a decades-long flight ban with the United States.
A drone strike killed at least 40 people, including children, in Sudan along the border with Ethiopia, according to Emergency Lawyers, a group that tracks the war.
It said the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group that has been battling Sudan's military since 2023, was responsible for Friday's strike in the Abu Shandi area in Sudan's Blue Nile province.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said it was appalled by the strike.
The conflict has killed at least 150,000 people, according to conflict monitor ACLED, though aid groups say the real number is likely higher.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said Saturday four strikes hit the Sanaa International Airport in the Yemeni capital. The Houthis' media centre accused Saudi Arabia of the attack without providing further details.
The attacks came as the Houthis fought Yemen's government forces on the Red Sea coastline, with Saudi Arabia providing air cover for their allies in Yemen.
The Saudi government-run Centre for International Communication, which oversees foreign media in the kingdom, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Two regional officials said Saturday attacks by Houthi rebels on Riyadh airport on Thursday damaged three planes. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to brief the media.
Three Saudi citizens were killed, and several were wounded, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said Friday.
Air traffic was again disrupted Friday evening when the Houthis fired another missile at the airport, one of the officials said. Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 said many flights were diverted.
Also on Friday, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said forces had destroyed 136 military targets in areas controlled by the rebels in Yemen. He said the coalition is working to “destroy the ballistic missile network of the terrorist Houthi militia.” The AP could not independently verify these claims.
Fighting in Yemen between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces has escalated, with a Saudi-led coalition providing air support for Yemen's government forces in an attempt to reverse Houthi gains.