4 former CMs among several INDIA bloc leaders detained during anti-CEC protest

The detentions took place at multiple locations across the capital amid heavy security, barricades and restrictions on movement in view of the demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Besides Kejriwal, Banerjee, Vijayan and Sarkar, others detained included CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, veteran Left leader Brinda Karat, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, activist Yogendra Yadav and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

Kejriwal was detained outside his Lodhi Estate residence while marching towards Jantar Mantar with AAP leaders and workers. As police personnel moved to take him away, party workers tried to prevent his detention.

Police personnel lifted him by his legs and chest and carried him towards a police bus.

Those party leaders detained with him included Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Kuldeep Kumar and national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai was also detained while protesting at the party office.

Before his detention, Kejriwal urged young people across the country to protest against alleged electoral malpractice.

"... Till now, Modi ji used to win elections only by stealing votes. Now he has been caught red-handed," he said.

"Wherever Modi ji stops you, sit there. Turn that place into Jantar Mantar. Make the whole country a Jantar Mantar," he said.

After being detained, Kejriwal demanded Kumar's resignation, saying, "The youth of the country is awake. They are not afraid of Modi ji's tyranny. Now CEC Gyanesh Kumar has to resign. People are not going to tolerate his vote theft anymore."

Banerjee was detained along with Trinamool Congress leaders from South Avenue, where they staged a sit-in after being stopped from proceeding to Jantar Mantar.

Banerjee, accompanied by TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Samirul Islam, Pratima Mondal and Saket Gokhale, wore a band-aid over her mouth during the protest.

"This has gone beyond an Emergency; it has become a Super Emergency," she said, adding that the police action was neither right for the country nor its people.