2020 Delhi riots: Court convicts Tahir Hussain of abetment to rioting, acquits 12 others

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh convicted Hussain under Section 147 (punishment for rioting) read with Section 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while acquitting him of the other charges.

He was expelled by the AAP in February 2020, hours after an FIR was registered against him for his involvement in the northeast Delhi riots. He joined AIMIM, the Hyderabad-based party of Asaduddin Owaisi, in 2024 after which he contested the 2025 Delhi elections on AIMIM ticket but lost.