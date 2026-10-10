India’s office sector sees net absorption surge by 26 pc in July-Sep

Hyderabad with 4.1 million sq ft (MSF) of absorption and Bengaluru with 4 MSF led absorption during the quarter. Hyderabad accounted for 29 per cent of the pan-India total and marked its highest quarterly level since Q4 2021.

Net absorption across the top eight cities stood at 36.7 MSF on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Gross Leasing Volume (GLV) across the top eight cities stood at nearly 22 MSF in Q3 2026, registering a 3 per cent quarterly increase.

Bengaluru continued to lead leasing activity with 5.2 million sq ft, accounting for 24 per cent of the quarterly volume followed by Hyderabad at 4.2 million sq ft, Mumbai at 3.9 MSF and Delhi NCR at 3.8 MSF.