With Jantar Mantar out of reach, Delhi streets become scattered stages for CJP protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had called for a demonstration to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, accusing him of masterminding voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and other irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration.

But with heavy security deployment preventing protesters from reaching the designated venue, what was meant to be a collective gathering soon spilled into streets, intersections and alternative meeting points across Delhi.

Saturday's protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations that have rocked New Delhi this past week, including one by Congress activists led by Rahul Gandhi.

A new protest by the INDIA opposition bloc is scheduled for Monday.