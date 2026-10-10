Centre denies requesting land acquisition from states for 3 high-speed rail corridors

Reddy said he discussed the proposed Hyderabad–Chennai, Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Hyderabad–Pune High-Speed Rail corridors with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"The railway minister clarified that no land acquisition requisition has been sent to the respective state governments and that any land acquisition being carried out in the name of High-Speed Rail at this stage is illegal," he said.

He quoted the railways minister as saying that alignment studies for all three corridors are currently underway and that once the alignment is finalised, the details will be shared with the respective state governments and farmers.