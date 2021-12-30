Chennai beats 2015 annual rainfall record, Mylapore crosses 200 mm within hours

2021 is the third wettest year after 1996 and 2005, data suggested. A total of 2,174 mm of rainfall has been recorded till 5.30pm today.
2015 annual rainfall is overtaken by 2021 & is the 3rd wettest year of all time behind 2005 & 1996— Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021
All Time yearly rainfall for Chennai city (Nunga)
---
2005 - 2566 mm
1996 - 2451 mm
2021 - 2174 mm till 5.30 pm today
1943 - 2111 mm
2015 - 2095 mm
1847 - 2052 mm
1997 - 2035 mm
Mylapore crosses 200 mm. One of the craziest spells of lifeime. Chennai City (Nunga) beats 2015 annual rainfall— Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021
More clouds blooming off Chennai coast and looks like rains wont stop anytime soon. Go home safe, avoid T.Nagar, Alwarpet, Royapettah, Nunga & surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/SOmwY1Lbhf
Conversations