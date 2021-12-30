Chennai beats 2015 annual rainfall record, Mylapore crosses 200 mm within hours

Chennai :

As heavy rains continued to lash Chennai city, according to data tweeted by weatherman Pradeep John, Mylapore crossed 200 mm of rainfall within hours. The city also crossed the annual 2015 rainfall record, he said.

2015 annual rainfall is overtaken by 2021 & is the 3rd wettest year of all time behind 2005 & 1996



All Time yearly rainfall for Chennai city (Nunga)

2005 - 2566 mm

1996 - 2451 mm

2021 - 2174 mm till 5.30 pm today

1943 - 2111 mm

2015 - 2095 mm

1847 - 2052 mm

1997 - 2035 mm — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021

"More clouds blooming off Chennai coast and looks like rains wont stop anytime soon. Go home safe, avoid T Nagar, Alwarpet, Royapettah, Nungambaakkam & surrounding areas," he tweeted.





Mylapore crosses 200 mm. One of the craziest spells of lifeime. Chennai City (Nunga) beats 2015 annual rainfall



More clouds blooming off Chennai coast and looks like rains wont stop anytime soon. Go home safe, avoid T.Nagar, Alwarpet, Royapettah, Nunga & surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/SOmwY1Lbhf — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021





2021 is the third wettest year after 1996 and 2005, data suggested. A total of 2,174 mm of rainfall has been recorded till 5.30pm today.





Several parts of the city experienced heavy rains since afternoon which is expected to continue for the next two days.





