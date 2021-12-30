Thu, Dec 30, 2021

Chennai beats 2015 annual rainfall record, Mylapore crosses 200 mm within hours

Published: Dec 30,202107:03 PM

Updated: Dec 30,202108:06 PM

2021 is the third wettest year after 1996 and 2005, data suggested. A total of 2,174 mm of rainfall has been recorded till 5.30pm today.

Chennai:
As heavy rains continued to lash Chennai city, according to data tweeted by weatherman Pradeep John, Mylapore crossed 200 mm of rainfall within hours. The city also crossed the annual 2015 rainfall record, he said.
"More clouds blooming off Chennai coast and looks like rains wont stop anytime soon.  Go home safe, avoid T Nagar, Alwarpet, Royapettah, Nungambaakkam & surrounding areas," he tweeted. 


2021 is the third wettest year after 1996 and 2005, data suggested. A total of 2,174 mm of rainfall has been recorded till 5.30pm today. 

Several parts of the city experienced heavy rains since afternoon which is expected to continue for the next two days.


