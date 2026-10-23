High fares on AC suburban EMU to Arakkonam irks passengers

The new service charges Rs 230 for the 68-km journey between Arakkonam and Chennai Central, while the 48 km Avadi–Arakkonam trip costs Rs 200. Introduced on a trial basis for two months until December 24, the new service operates on weekdays, with three pairs of trains connecting Chennai Central, Avadi and Arakkonam. The service is intended to provide an AC alternative for suburban commuters travelling along the western corridor.