High fares on AC suburban EMU to Arakkonam irks passengers

CHENNAI: The new air-conditioned suburban train service between Chennai Central, Avadi and Arakkonam drew complaints from passengers over its fares on the first day of operation on Friday, with a ticket from Arakkonam to Chennai Central costing Rs 230 and one from Avadi to Arakkonam priced at Rs 200.
The fares have raised questions over the pricing of the service, particularly when compared with the existing AC EMU service between Beach and Chengalpattu, where the fare is Rs 105 for the full journey of around 59 km.
The new service charges Rs 230 for the 68-km journey between Arakkonam and Chennai Central, while the 48 km Avadi–Arakkonam trip costs Rs 200. Introduced on a trial basis for two months until December 24, the new service operates on weekdays, with three pairs of trains connecting Chennai Central, Avadi and Arakkonam. The service is intended to provide an AC alternative for suburban commuters travelling along the western corridor.
The first AC EMU service in Chennai was introduced on the Beach–Chengalpattu section in April 2025. Its fare structure ranges from Rs 35 to Rs 105, depending on the distance travelled. It had also drawn flak regarding its pricing structure with passengers requesting its revision.