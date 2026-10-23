2 lorry drivers confess to murder of coworker in Tiruvallur

The deceased, M Gokul (27), a native of Kanniyakumari district, worked as a lorry driver for a private transport company in Alamathi. His younger brother, Rahul, lodged a complaint with Sholavaram police stating that Gokul had been missing since October 7.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. They examined CCTV footage from the Alamathi area and identified two suspects, Ayyappan (18), and Sathish (33), who worked as lorry drivers.

During questioning, the two allegedly confessed that they had consumed alcohol with Gokul at a Tasmac outlet before a quarrel broke out among them.

According to police, the trio continued arguing after leaving the outlet. The suspects allegedly attacked Gokul on the head with a helmet at an isolated spot. He collapsed and died following the assault, police said.

The duo allegedly dug a pit near the Tiruvallur highway at Alamathi and buried Gokul's body before leaving the spot.

During the investigation, the suspects reportedly led police to the location where they had allegedly buried the body.